Researcher Work to Develop Printable 3D Organs

Imagine how life would change for so many people who need a replacement organ if scientists could just print a new one that works. That's exactly one of the projects scientists at Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine are working on - 3D bio printed human organs. They're also working to develop artificial blood vessels and miniature models of a human body using 3d bio printing. Lesia Bakalets has the story from Winston-Salem, North Carolina in this report narrated by Anna Rice