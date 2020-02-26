Silicon Valley & Technology

Researcher Work to Develop Printable 3D Organs

February 26, 2020
Imagine how life would change for so many people who need a replacement organ if scientists could just print a new one that works. That's exactly one of the projects scientists at Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine are working on - 3D bio printed human organs. They're also working to develop artificial blood vessels and miniature models of a human body using 3d bio printing.  Lesia Bakalets has the story from Winston-Salem, North Carolina in this report narrated by Anna Rice

Lesia Bakalets
