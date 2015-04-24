Researchers Combing 100,000 Galaxies Find No Sign of ET

Researchers recently combed through 100,000 galaxies and failed to find any evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence. Today on our One on One segment, we'll talk with Jason T. Wright, a scientist from Penn State University's Center for Exoplanets and Habitable Worlds, who conceived and initiated this search for intelligent life beyond Earth. Andâ¦ Aru Pande tells us that U.S. President Barack Obama marked Earth Day on Wednesday with a visit to the Everglades National Park in Florida calling climate change the greatest threat to the planet. Friday was the Hubble Space Telescope's 25th anniversary and Rosanne Skirble previews its successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, which is being readied for a 2018 launch. Shannon Van Sant reports that China, according to security experts, has created a powerful new tool to censor the internet, it also lets the communist government spy on internet users worldwide who access Chinese websites. Henry Ridgwell tells us that scientists have proved that some people do get bitten by mosquitos more than others. We'll have these stories and more on today's edition of VOA's Science, Health and Technology magazine - Science World!