Economy & Business

Resiliency Funds’ Help Black Owned Businesses Stay Afloat in California

October 07, 2020 06:50 AM
“Resiliency funds" are helping Black-owned business stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. The Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce says it has raised $1 million and expects to award grants to some 150 recipients ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports on some of the businesses benefitting from the funds.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
