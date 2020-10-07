Resiliency Funds’ Help Black Owned Businesses Stay Afloat in California
October 07, 2020 06:50 AM
“Resiliency funds" are helping Black-owned business stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. The Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce says it has raised $1 million and expects to award grants to some 150 recipients ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports on some of the businesses benefitting from the funds.