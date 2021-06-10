Restrictions Lift as COVID-19 Deaths and Cases Fall in Washington
June 10, 2021 05:09 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Washington-area residents are increasingly out and about as COVID-19 cases fall in the U.S., including the capital region. But reluctance to get vaccinated persists in some quarters, despite extensive campaigns promoting inoculation — and warnings of the dangers of failing to get the jab. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has our story.
Camera: Laurel Bowman