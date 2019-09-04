Rethinking Education In Africa and Beyond - Straight Talk Africa

September 4, 2019 02:30 PM
In this episode of Straight Talk Africa , host Shaka Ssali explores educational practices in Africa and beyond. He is joined by Lawrence Muganga, author of book “You Can’t Make a Fish Climb Trees: Overcoming Educational Malpractice through Authentic Learning.” Dr.  Muganga is a proponent of   authentic learning focused on the individual and connecting what students are taught in school to real-world issues, problems, and applications. 
 

