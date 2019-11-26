Risk of Measles Infections Become More Common

On this episode of Healthy Living, a look into why cases of the viral infection Measles have become more common. We hear from Doctor Robert Linkins, a global Measles expert at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who tells us more. We also discuss how to control eczema, a common skin condition that causes intense itching, some tips on preventing and controlling muscle cramps, and finally, is there a link between technology habits and obesity? All these topics and questions answered this week on Healthy Living. S1, E8