Robert Mueller Visits Capitol Hill

July 26, 2019 06:05 PM
Embed
Listen
The Politics of the Mueller Report
The Politics of the Mueller Report audio player.

Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the week's headlines which include reaction to the Mueller hearing, and reaction to Britain’s new prime minister’s pledge for country.  Join moderator Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to National Journal, Katherine Gypson, VOA Congressional Correspondent, and Said Arikat, Washington Correspondent & Political Analyst for Al Quds Daily Newspaper.

Latest Episodes
July 19, 2019
Trump Tells Four Members of Congress to Leave Country
From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back…
July 12, 2019
I-C-E Agents to Start Raids on 2000 Undocumented People
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents escort a target to lockup during a raid in Richmond, Va., Oct. 22, 2018. President Donald Trump has ordered immigration enforcement officials to conduct a roundup of migrants Sunday, June 23, 2019.
July 05, 2019
President Trump's Historic Visit to North Korea
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
June 28, 2019
G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan
President Donald Trump, fifth from left, joins other leaders for a group photo at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
June 21, 2019
Iran Shoots Down US Drone - Tensions Escalate
Debris from what Iran's Revolutionary Guard aerospace division describes as the U.S. drone which was shot down on Thursday is displayed in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 21, 2019. Major airlines from around the world on Friday began rerouting their…