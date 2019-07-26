Robert Mueller Visits Capitol Hill
July 26, 2019 06:05 PM
The Politics of the Mueller Report
Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the week's headlines which include reaction to the Mueller hearing, and reaction to Britain’s new prime minister’s pledge for country. Join moderator Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to National Journal, Katherine Gypson, VOA Congressional Correspondent, and Said Arikat, Washington Correspondent & Political Analyst for Al Quds Daily Newspaper.