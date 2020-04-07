Robot Waiters Speak, Serve Food at this Restaurant
Collaborative robots known as “cobots” are becoming big business. Restaurants in the U.S. and in countries around the world are using robots at restaurants. According to BIS Research, in 2018, the cobot market registered a revenue of $580.8 million and is projected to reach $9.13 billion by 2024. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee visited one restaurant in Los Angeles where robots work as a hostess and a waiter.