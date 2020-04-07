Log On

Robot Waiters Speak, Serve Food at this Restaurant

April 07, 2020 06:09 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Collaborative robots known as “cobots” are becoming big business. Restaurants in the U.S. and in countries around the world are using robots at restaurants. According to BIS Research, in 2018, the cobot market registered a revenue of $580.8 million and is projected to reach $9.13 billion by 2024. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee visited one restaurant in Los Angeles where robots work as a hostess and a waiter.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
Latest Episodes
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 16:21
Family Businesses in New England Fear the Cost of Coronavirus
Family Businesses in New England Fear the Cost of Coronavirus
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 15:25
Street Performer Starts Feeding the Homeless Amid COVID-19
Street Performer Starts Feeding the Homeless Amid COVID-19
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 14:02
Many Graduating ESL Teachers Were Once ESL Learners
Many Graduating ESL Teachers Were Once ESL Learners
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 08:55
Christians in the Holy Land Prepare for a Very Different Easter
Christians in the Holy Land Prepare to Celebrate Easter
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 08:37
How to Hold an Election in a Pandemic, South Korean Style
How to Hold an Election in a Pandemic, South Korean Style