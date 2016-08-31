USA

Robots 'Eat' Millions of Manufacturing Jobs; Humans Seek New Skills

August 31, 2016 01:27 PM
Workforce experts blame the loss of millions of U.S. manufacturing jobs on the rising capability of computer automation. One example: the U.S. auto industry built and sold a record number of vehicles in 2015, but did so with many fewer workers than it once employed. VOA's Jim Randle reports from Detroit, where some workers displaced from industrial companies are getting help to prepare for an uncertain future.

