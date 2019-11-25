Europe

A Royal Mess: Britain's Monarchy Facing Biggest Crisis Since 1990s

November 25, 2019 03:16 PM
Britain's Royal Family is facing its biggest crisis since the 1990s, a decade that was marked by divorce and the death of Princess Diana, according to many royal observers. Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, has announced that he is stepping back from public duties following a sharp backlash against a recent television interview. The prince was asked about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. financier and convicted sex offender who killed himself in a New York jail in August. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have also stepped back from public life after struggling with press intrusion. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell
