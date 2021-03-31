COVID-19 Pandemic

Rural COVID, Urban COVID: Africa Sees Sharp Divide

March 31, 2021 11:46 AM
The coronavirus pandemic has made a deep mark in Africa’s megacities, such as Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi. But more than half of the continent’s population lives in rural areas, which large-scale lockdowns have effectively sealed off. VOA’s Anita Powell visited one small South African town to see how its residents are coping under pandemic restrictions.

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
