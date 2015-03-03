Russia Murder Q&A Denesnera Yackee

March 3, 2015
Mourners today paid respects to Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, the fierce Moscow critic who was gunned down just steps away from the Kremlin last week. President Vladimir Putin has promised a full investigation into the murder, which many opposition activists said was reprisal for Nemtsov's criticism of Moscow. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked Senior and former Moscow Correspondent Andre DeNesnera what affect the murder has on the Russian political scene.

