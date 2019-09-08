Russia Tests Strategies to Handle Election Discontent
September 8, 2019 12:42 AM
Russian Authorities Testing Strategies to Handle Election Discontent video player.
In Russia, elections are Sept. 8 for municipal and Duma deputies and regional governors. The vote was preceded by months of protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Authorities used different tactics to prevent the spread of discontent around the country and contain any opposition. Yulia Savchenko reports from Moscow on how authorities attempted to keep the unrest from spreading, and the strategies used by protesters to sidestep the suppression.