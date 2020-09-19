Ruth Bader Ginsburg: An Appreciation

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the nation's highest court, entered the legal profession at a time when there were few women lawyers. She spent her career working to expand women's equality and came to have near-rock-star status in progressive circles. She was born on March 15, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, and died at the age of 87 in Washington. VOA's Julie Taboh has this appreciation.