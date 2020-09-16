Sanitizing Face Masks and Creating Reusable N95 Options
September 16, 2020 07:05 PM
As the pandemic continues to put enormous stress on first responders and health care workers, a constant worry is a shortage of personal protective equipment such as face shields and masks. Researchers from universities across the U.S. have been working on ways to sanitize masks and create shields. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.
