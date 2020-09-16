COVID-19 Pandemic

Sanitizing Face Masks and Creating Reusable N95 Options

September 16, 2020 07:05 PM
As the pandemic continues to put enormous stress on first responders and health care workers, a constant worry is a shortage of personal protective equipment such as face shields and masks.  Researchers from universities across the U.S. have been working on ways to sanitize masks and create shields.  VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

Producers: Elizabeth Lee, Rod James. Videographers: Carlos Andres Cuervo, Elizabeth Lee.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
