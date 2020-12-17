Quick Takes

Saudi Health Minister Gets Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

December 17, 2020 01:36 PM
Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, December 17, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia began inoculating people in the kingdom with a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, becoming the first Arab country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech jab. 

Saudi Arabia received two shipments of the vaccine Wednesday. 

Earlier this week, health authorities asked citizens and residents to register to receive the vaccine, which they said would be given free to all in the country. 

The kingdom has reported around 360,000 cases coronavirus case with 6,080 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Although it began lifting restrictions several months ago, the country so far has avoided a new wave of infections. 

LINK: https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/saudi-arabia-begins-inoculating-people-pfizer-covid-19-vaccines 

By
VOA News
