On the Scene: Families Flee Bombs in Battle for Nagorno-Karabakh
October 14, 2020 01:49 PM
Last weekend, there was a cease-fire in the battle for Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside of Azerbaijan yet controlled and inhabited by ethnic Armenians. It lasted for only hours, or maybe even minutes. Fierce national pride is growing on both sides as towns and cities are attacked and civilians run for cover. VOA has this report with Yan Boechat in Nagorno-Karabakh.