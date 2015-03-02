Scholars Argue Freedom From Official Corruption Should Be Basic Human Right

March 2, 2015 02:58 PM
Two anti-corruption researchers and scholars put forth the argument that passing laws making corruption is not enough. They argue that freedom from corruption by elected officials should be a basic, enshrined, human right. The two were interviewed by VOA's Jeffrey Young

