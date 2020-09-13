School Year Starts in Syria Amid Growing Fears of COVID-19
September 13, 2020 01:44 PM
For many young people, fall is the end of summer fun and the start of the new school year. But 2020 is no ordinary year with the coronavirus pandemic affecting everyday life around the world. Students in some countries who may already live in conflict zones face the challenge of in-person learning in the era of COVID. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.
Camera: Reuters
Producer: Arash Arabasadi