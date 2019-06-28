Science in a Minute 070119 Mold Spores May Withstand High Doses of Ionizing Radiation

June 28, 2019 01:41 PM
Embed
Listen
Science in a Minute 070119 Mold Spores May Withstand High Doses of Ionizing Radiation
Science in a Minute 070119 Mold Spores May Withstand High Doses of Ionizing Radiation audio player.

Mold is a type of fungus that can survive just about any threat.  It’s been found to tolerate high temperatures, ultra-violet light, chemicals and dry conditions.  Now, new research, presented at an American Geophysical Union conference suggests that mold can even survive doses of ionizing radiation, in outer space, at 200 times the dose that would kill a human.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover