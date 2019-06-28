Science in a Minute 070119 Mold Spores May Withstand High Doses of Ionizing Radiation
June 28, 2019 01:41 PM
Listen
Science in a Minute 070119 Mold Spores May Withstand High Doses of Ionizing Radiation
Science in a Minute 070119 Mold Spores May Withstand High Doses of Ionizing Radiation audio player.
Mold is a type of fungus that can survive just about any threat. It’s been found to tolerate high temperatures, ultra-violet light, chemicals and dry conditions. Now, new research, presented at an American Geophysical Union conference suggests that mold can even survive doses of ionizing radiation, in outer space, at 200 times the dose that would kill a human.