Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest Seaweed Bloom in the World

July 5, 2019 02:18 PM
Embed
Listen
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest Seaweed Bloom in the World
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest Seaweed Bloom in the World audio player.

A group of scientists from Florida and Georgia used data from NASA’s Terra satellite to discover what they call the ‘world’s largest bloom of seaweed’, in the summer of 2018.  According to the researchers, this bloom of macroalgae, called sargassum, weighed about 20 million tons and stretched across the Atlantic Ocean from West Africa into the Gulf of Mexico.

