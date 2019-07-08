Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroid With the Shortest Year
July 8, 2019 03:05 PM

Astronomers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have discovered an asteroid with the shortest year, known so far, in the solar system. Called 2019-LF6, this nearly one kilometer wide asteroid circles the Sun once every 151 days.