Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroid With the Shortest Year

July 8, 2019 03:05 PM
Astronomers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have discovered an asteroid with the shortest year, known so far, in the solar system.  Called 2019-LF6, this nearly one kilometer wide asteroid circles the Sun once every 151 days.

