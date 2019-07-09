Science in a Minute 071019 Atypical Eating Behaviors in Young Children Could Be a Sign of Autism

Researchers at the Penn State College of Medicine, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, have found evidence that young children who display atypical eating behaviors may need to be screened for autism. Atypical eating behaviors could include a preference for only a very narrow range of foods or sensitivity to certain food temperatures or textures. The researchers found 70% of children with autism, they studied, displayed these eating behaviors while only 5% of children who did not have autism exhibited the behaviors.