Science in a Minute 071119 Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics for the Subtropics
July 10, 2019 04:09 PM
An international team of scientists has found evidence that coral reefs are moving from their usual home in tropical waters, near the equator for the more moderate conditions of the sub-tropics. The researchers suggest that climate change is relocating the coral reefs as it has done with other marine species.