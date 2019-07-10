Science in a Minute 071119 Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics for the Subtropics

July 10, 2019 04:09 PM
Science in a Minute 071119 Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics for the Subtropics
An international team of scientists has found evidence that coral reefs are moving from their usual home in tropical waters, near the equator for the more moderate conditions of the sub-tropics.  The researchers suggest that climate change is relocating the coral reefs as it has done with other marine species.

