Science in a Minute 071519 Washington Monument Will Be Transformed into a Saturn 5 Rocket

The Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum will be leading festivities, here in Washington, DC, to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing on July 20th. Among the features of the celebration include a full-sized projection of the Apollo Saturn 5 rocket on the iconic Washington Monument. On July 19th and 20th the museum will present a multimedia show called “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” featuring a recreation of the launch of Apollo 11 and the story of the first moon landing. The show’s imagery will be projected on the Washington Monument and on surrounding screens.