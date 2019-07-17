Science in a Minute 071819 Parts of the Marshall Islands Remain Highly Radioactive Decades After Nuke Tests
July 17, 2019 01:47 PM
Science in a Minute 071819 Parts of the Marshall Islands Remain Highly Radioactive Decades After Nuke Tests
Between 1946 and 1948, the US conducted nuclear bomb tests on a couple of islands and atolls, in the Marshall Islands, located in the central Pacific Ocean. A new study from a Columbia University research team has found that remaining radiation levels there, from those nuclear blasts, are higher than in areas affected by the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters.