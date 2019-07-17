Science in a Minute 071819 Parts of the Marshall Islands Remain Highly Radioactive Decades After Nuke Tests

July 17, 2019 01:47 PM
Embed
Listen
Science in a Minute 071819 Parts of the Marshall Islands Remain Highly Radioactive Decades After Nuke Tests
Science in a Minute 071819 Parts of the Marshall Islands Remain Highly Radioactive Decades After Nuke Tests audio player.

Between 1946 and 1948, the US conducted nuclear bomb tests on a couple of islands and atolls, in the Marshall Islands, located in the central Pacific Ocean.  A new study from a Columbia University research team has found that remaining radiation levels there, from those nuclear blasts, are higher than in areas affected by the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters.

Latest Episodes
July 26, 2019
Can Increased Smartphone Use Lead to Obesity?
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 26, 2019
Large Waist Spells Potential Health Problems
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 19, 2019
Moon Rocks Debunk Faked Moon Landing Theories
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 18, 2019
Most Nutritional Supplements Aren't as Protective as Th
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 12, 2019
Washington Monument Will Be Transformed into a Saturn 5
Science in a Minute Logo standard