Science in a Minute 072219 Moon Rocks Collected by Astronauts Debunk Faked Moon Landing Theories

July 19, 2019 03:28 PM
Embed
Listen
Science in a Minute 072219 Moon Rocks Collected by Astronauts Debunks Faked Moon Landing Theories
Science in a Minute 072219 Moon Rocks Collected by Astronauts Debunks Faked Moon Landing Theories audio player.

An Australian space rock expert says a good look at the moon rocks and soil, collected by Apollo astronauts, is all that it takes to debunk the lingering 50 year-old conspiracy theory that alleges the moon landing was faked.

Latest Episodes
August 06, 2019
Volcanoes Can Remain Restless for Decades Before Erupti
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 05, 2019
Scientists Discover Ancient Iron Poor Star
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 02, 2019
Milky Way May Not Be Flat But Warped at Its Edges
Science in a Minute - logo - 16x9 aspect ratio
August 01, 2019
Astronomers Find Hotter than Hot Exoplanet
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 01, 2019
Confirmation of Exoplanet Leads to Surprise Discovery
Science in a Minute Logo standard