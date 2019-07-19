Science in a Minute 072219 Moon Rocks Collected by Astronauts Debunk Faked Moon Landing Theories
July 19, 2019 03:28 PM
Science in a Minute 072219 Moon Rocks Collected by Astronauts Debunks Faked Moon Landing Theories
An Australian space rock expert says a good look at the moon rocks and soil, collected by Apollo astronauts, is all that it takes to debunk the lingering 50 year-old conspiracy theory that alleges the moon landing was faked.