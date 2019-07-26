Science in a Minute 072519 Normal BMI But Large Waist Still Spells Potential Health Troubles
A team of scientists, writing in the American Medical Association’s JAMA Network Open, has found evidence that a person with a normal Body Mass Index can still have health risks related to obesity if they have an excess accumulation of fat around their mid sections. The condition is also known as central obesity. Obesity related health risks such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some cancers.