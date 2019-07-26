Science in a Minute 072919 Can Increased Smartphone Use Lead to Obesity?

July 26, 2019 03:26 PM
Embed
Listen
Science in a Minute 072919 Can Increased Smartphone Use Lead to Obesity
Science in a Minute 072919 Can Increased Smartphone Use Lead to Obesity audio player.

Can using a smartphone for five or more hours a day lead to obesity? A study, recently presented at the American College of Cardiology, Latin America Conference, suggests that university students who use a smartphone for five or more hours a day may have a 43% increased risk of obesity. 

Latest Episodes
August 06, 2019
Volcanoes Can Remain Restless for Decades Before Erupti
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 05, 2019
Scientists Discover Ancient Iron Poor Star
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 02, 2019
Milky Way May Not Be Flat But Warped at Its Edges
Science in a Minute - logo - 16x9 aspect ratio
August 01, 2019
Astronomers Find Hotter than Hot Exoplanet
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 01, 2019
Confirmation of Exoplanet Leads to Surprise Discovery
Science in a Minute Logo standard