Science in a Minute 072919 Can Increased Smartphone Use Lead to Obesity?
July 26, 2019 03:26 PM
Can using a smartphone for five or more hours a day lead to obesity? A study, recently presented at the American College of Cardiology, Latin America Conference, suggests that university students who use a smartphone for five or more hours a day may have a 43% increased risk of obesity.