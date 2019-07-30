Science in a Minute 073119 Cigarette Smoke Can Make Antibiotic Resistant Superbugs to be More Resistant
July 30, 2019 03:28 PM
British and Spanish researchers have found evidence that cigarette smoke causes antibiotic resistant bacteria to become even more antibiotic resistant. The researchers say that the smoke “stresses” the “superbugs”, which causes them to increase the rate of DNA mutations, producing stronger antibiotic resistant “superbugs”.