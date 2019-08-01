Science in a Minute 080119 Confirmation of an Exoplanet Leads to Surprise Discovery

August 1, 2019 08:39 AM
Science in a Minute 080119 Confirmation of an Exoplanet Leads to Surprise Discovery
A team of scientists were analyzing data, gathered by several ground-based telescopes, to confirm the February discovery of an exoplanet by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.  As the scientists studied the data they discovered two additional planets along with the one TESS found. While two of the three planets are too close to their star to be habitable, the third star was found orbiting the star from within the so-called Goldilocks zone.  This is an orbital region around a star where conditions could be ideal to support life as it is on Earth.

