Science in a Minute 080219 Astronomers Find Hotter than Hot Exoplanet
August 1, 2019 01:21 PM
Astronomers have found a giant exoplanet that can be described as hotter than hot! How hot? So hot that magnesium and iron gas has been streaming into space from the planet’s atmosphere, instead of normally forming metallic clouds. The planet is also so hot that its upper atmosphere is about 2,500 degrees Celsius.