Science in a Minute 080219 Astronomers Find Hotter than Hot Exoplanet

August 1, 2019 01:21 PM
Embed
Listen
Science in a Minute 080219 Astronomers Find Hotter than Hot Exoplanet
Science in a Minute 080219 Astronomers Find Hotter than Hot Exoplanet audio player.

Astronomers have found a giant exoplanet that can be described as hotter than hot!  How hot? So hot that magnesium and iron gas has been streaming into space from the planet’s atmosphere, instead of normally forming metallic clouds.  The planet is also so hot that its upper atmosphere is about 2,500 degrees Celsius.

Latest Episodes
August 06, 2019
Volcanoes Can Remain Restless for Decades Before Erupti
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 05, 2019
Scientists Discover Ancient Iron Poor Star
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 02, 2019
Milky Way May Not Be Flat But Warped at Its Edges
Science in a Minute - logo - 16x9 aspect ratio
August 01, 2019
Confirmation of Exoplanet Leads to Surprise Discovery
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 30, 2019
Cigarette Smoke Make Superbugs More Antibiotic Resistan
Science in a Minute Logo standard