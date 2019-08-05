Science in a Minute 080619 Scientists Discover Ancient Iron Poor Star

A team of researchers say they have found a star with a very low iron content. They say the low metallic level suggests that it is an ancient star, formed within a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. They theorize that the star may be among the 2nd generation of stars that had ever been created and that it got its low level of metal as the result of the explosion or supernova of the very first stars in the universe. Elements heavier than hydrogen, helium and lithium are only created as the result of the explosions/supernovas of older stars.