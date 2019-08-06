Science in a Minute 080719 Volcanoes Can Remain Restless for Decades Before Eruption

August 6, 2019 03:51 PM
Embed
Listen
Science in a Minute 080719 Volcanoes Can Remain Restless for Decades Before Eruption
Science in a Minute 080719 Volcanoes Can Remain Restless for Decades Before Eruption audio player.

Volcanoes can go from periods of dormancy to becoming restless before actually exploding in an eruption.  This period of restlessness normally last from weeks to years.  A new study suggests that some volcanoes can be “persistently restless” for even decades before erupting.  The study also points to three states of volcanic restlessness, from the release of gas and seismic activity to large explosions that can blow out rock fragments. 

Latest Episodes
August 08, 2019
Too Much Caffeine Linked to Migraine Attacks
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 07, 2019
Paleontologists Discover World's Largest Parrot
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 05, 2019
Scientists Discover Ancient Iron Poor Star
Science in a Minute Logo standard
August 02, 2019
Milky Way May Not Be Flat But Warped at Its Edges
Science in a Minute - logo - 16x9 aspect ratio
August 01, 2019
Astronomers Find Hotter than Hot Exoplanet
Science in a Minute Logo standard