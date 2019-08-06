Science in a Minute 080719 Volcanoes Can Remain Restless for Decades Before Eruption
Volcanoes can go from periods of dormancy to becoming restless before actually exploding in an eruption. This period of restlessness normally last from weeks to years. A new study suggests that some volcanoes can be “persistently restless” for even decades before erupting. The study also points to three states of volcanic restlessness, from the release of gas and seismic activity to large explosions that can blow out rock fragments.