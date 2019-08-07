Science in a Minute 080819 Paleontologists Discover Worlds Largest Parrot

Paleontologists in Australia and New Zealand were looking through some 19-million-year-old fossils, when they discovered, what they say is, the world’s largest parrot.  Named Heracles inexpectatus, the scientist’s research suggests that this parrot stood about one full meter tall and weighed seven kilograms.

