Science in a Minute 080919 Three or More Cups of Caffeinated Beverages a Day Linked with Migraines

August 8, 2019 01:36 PM
To many who suffer from migraines, they are more than just a bad headache.  Migraines can be accompanied by other symptoms such as vision difficulty, nausea, dizziness and sensitivity to sound, light, touch and smell. Three Boston, Massachusetts area medical institutions have released a new study that suggest drinking three or more caffeinated beverages a day can be linked to migraine attacks.  However, the researchers also found that drinking one or two caffeinated beverages a day did not set off a migraine.

