Science in a Minute 081419 Research Suggests Carb-Limiting Keto Diet Could Help Fight Cancer

August 14, 2019 02:11 PM
The Keto Diet has become a favorite among people trying to lose weight and for diabetics trying to better manage their disease.  The Keto Diet restricts carbohydrate intake to no more than 50 calories a day, which reduces the amount of glucose or sugar in the bloodstream.  Researchers in Texas who experimented with mice with lung cancer fed them a Keto diet, along with a diabetes drug.  They found that while this combination didn’t shrink the tumors in the mice, it did keep them from progressing.

