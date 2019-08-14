Science in a Minute 081419 Research Suggests Carb-Limiting Keto Diet Could Help Fight Cancer

The Keto Diet has become a favorite among people trying to lose weight and for diabetics trying to better manage their disease. The Keto Diet restricts carbohydrate intake to no more than 50 calories a day, which reduces the amount of glucose or sugar in the bloodstream. Researchers in Texas who experimented with mice with lung cancer fed them a Keto diet, along with a diabetes drug. They found that while this combination didn’t shrink the tumors in the mice, it did keep them from progressing.