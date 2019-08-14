Science in a Minute 081519 Astronomers Observe Increased Brightness of Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole

A UCLA astronomer and his colleagues were observing Sagittarius A Star, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, when they noticed that it became 75 times brighter over a several hour period. The astronomer, Tuan Do, in a Twitter Post, says that since the black hole itself doesn’t produce light, what he and his colleagues observed was coming from the light produced by hot gas falling towards the black hole. It’s hoped that further observations will unlock the mystery behind what is causing the brightness to take place.