Science in a Minute 081619 Study Suggests a Young Jupiter Had a Massive Collision with a Protoplanet

August 16, 2019 09:13 AM
Science in a Minute 081619 Study Suggests a Young Jupiter Had a Massive Collision with a Protoplanet
Gravitational data gathered by NASA’s Juno spacecraft has puzzled scientists.  The data indicated that the giant planet’s core wasn’t as dense and is more extended than thought.  A new US/Chinese study suggests that a reason for this may be due to a massive collision between a young Jupiter and a still forming planet, early in the solar system’s history

