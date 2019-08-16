Science in a Minute 081619 Study Suggests a Young Jupiter Had a Massive Collision with a Protoplanet
August 16, 2019 09:13 AM
Gravitational data gathered by NASA’s Juno spacecraft has puzzled scientists. The data indicated that the giant planet’s core wasn’t as dense and is more extended than thought. A new US/Chinese study suggests that a reason for this may be due to a massive collision between a young Jupiter and a still forming planet, early in the solar system’s history