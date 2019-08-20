Science in a Minute 082119 Researchers Link Environmental Pollution with Neuropsychiatric Disorders

August 20, 2019 04:15 PM
Researchers from the University of Chicago have found evidence that supports a link between exposure to environmental pollution and neuropsychiatric disorders such as bipolar disorder and depression.  

