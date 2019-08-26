Science in a Minute 082719 Optimists May Live Longer Than Pessimists
August 26, 2019 03:34 PM

A new study, led by Boston University, suggests people who are optimists and look at the bright side of life, indeed, live longer than pessimists. The researchers also found evidence that optimists have 50 to 70 percent greater odds of reaching their 85th birthday than those who are the least optimistic.