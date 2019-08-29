Science in a Minute 083019 Astronomers Discover Exoplanet With Long Egg-Shaped Orbit
August 29, 2019 12:39 PM
Astronomers Discover Exoplanet With Long Egg-Shaped Orbit
Astronomers have discovered a giant exoplanet that circles its star in an odd and elongated egg-shaped orbit. Called HR-5183b, the exoplanet is said to have three times the mass of Jupiter. The astronomers have determined that the planet takes around 45 to 100 years to complete one full orbit around its star.