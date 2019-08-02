Science in a Minute 085219 Milky Way May Not Be Flat But Warped at Its Edges
August 2, 2019 12:33 PM
Science in a Minute 085219 Milky Way May Not Be Flat But Warped at Its Edges
Astronomers at the Astronomical Observatory, of the University of Warsaw, have created a new three-dimensional map of the Milky Way. The new 3D map shows that our home galaxy isn’t as flat as had been thought, but is noticeably warped at its edges. The astronomers say their new map provides a better understanding of the structure and history of the Milky Way.