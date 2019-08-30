Science in a Minute 090319 Large Fresh Water Aquifer Found Beneath the Ocean
August 30, 2019 02:18 PM
Science in a Minute 090319 Large Fresh Water Aquifer Found Beneath the Ocean
A recent study led by Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory provides evidence for the existence of a large fresh water aquifer beneath the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast from Massachusetts and down to at least New Jersey. The study authors estimate that if the aquifer was found on the surface, it would create a lake covering some 39,000 square kilometers.