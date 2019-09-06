Science in a Minute 090919 High Consumption of Soft Drinks Linked with Increased Risk of Death
September 6, 2019 02:05 PM
Listen
Science in a Minute 090919 High Consumption of Soft Drinks Linked with Increased Risk of Death
Science in a Minute 090919 High Consumption of Soft Drinks Linked with Increased Risk of Death audio player.
An extensive new study, coordinated by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, found people who drink two or more glasses of sugar sweetened or artificially sweetened soda each day, compared to those who drink no more than one soft drink per month, had a higher risk of death from a wide range of causes.