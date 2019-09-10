Science in a Minute 091119 Electric Eel Species That Can Generate Up to 860 Volts Discovered

September 10, 2019 01:38 PM
A team of scientists from the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History found that there are actually three species of the electric eel, instead of one as long thought. The researcher also found that one of the three species can generate and discharge up to 860 volts of electricity.  That’s more than any other animal and about 260 volts more than what can be produced by the other two electric eel species.

