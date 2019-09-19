Science in a Minute 091919 Interstellar Comet Visiting Solar System
September 19, 2019 08:11 AM
Science in a Minute 091919 Interstellar Comet Visiting Solar System
On August 30th, an astronomer at an observatory in Crimea discovered what is likely to be an interstellar comet. If it’s confirmed that the comet is of interstellar origin, it would be the second object from another star to visit our solar system. The first such celestial body to visit was 2017’s mysterious and cigar-shaped Oumuamua.