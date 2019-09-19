Science in a Minute 092019 Astronomers Find the Most Massive Neutron Star Ever Detected
September 19, 2019 02:42 PM
Astronomers used the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Radio Telescope to discover what they say is the most massive neutron star ever detected. The scientists theorize that if the star had just a little more mass it would have instead turned into a black hole. A neutron star is composed of the highly compressed remains of a giant star that exploded in a type 2 supernova.