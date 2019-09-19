Science in a Minute 092019 Astronomers Find the Most Massive Neutron Star Ever Detected

September 19, 2019 02:42 PM
Embed
Link
Listen
Science in a Miniute 092019 Astronomers Find the Most Massive Neutron Star Ever Detected
Science in a Miniute 092019 Astronomers Find the Most Massive Neutron Star Ever Detected audio player.

Astronomers used the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Radio Telescope to discover what they say is the most massive neutron star ever detected. The scientists theorize that if the star had just a little more mass it would have instead turned into a black hole.  A neutron star is composed of the highly compressed remains of a giant star that exploded in a type 2 supernova.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 14:47
Second Interstellar Visitor Has an Official Name
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 14:33
US/Canada have Three Billion Fewer Birds than in 1970
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 15:29
Kindness - Most Important Trait in an Ideal Mate
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 08:11
Science in a Minute 091919 Interstellar Comet Visiting
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 13:38
Electric Eel Species That Can Generate Up to 860 Volts
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio