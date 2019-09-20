Science in a Minute 092319 Kindness Found to be Most Important Trait in an Ideal Mate
September 20, 2019 03:29 PM
Science in a Minute 092319 Kindness Found to be Most Important Trait in an Ideal Mate
Researchers in Wales wanted to find out which of eight distinctive traits are most desired when looking for a life-partner. Surveying college students from around the world, the Welsh researchers found that their respondents picked kindness as the most important quality in someone they would like to spend their lives with.