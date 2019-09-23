Science in a Minute 092419 US and Canada Have Three Billion Fewer Birds than in 1970

September 23, 2019 02:33 PM
Science in a Minute 092419 US and Canada Have Three Billion Fewer Birds than in 1970
A new study, published in the journal, Science, suggests that the US and Canada have 3 billion or 29% fewer birds than in 1970.  While no specific causes for the drop in bird population was investigated, study authors found that a significant factor was loss or degradation of their habitat from human activity.

